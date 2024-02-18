Couple Die By Suicide After Daughter Elopes With Lover In Kerala

The couple consumed an overdose of some pills on Saturday night. (Representational)

A couple died by suicide in a south Kerala district after allegedly being depressed because their college-going daughter eloped with her lover.

The killed were identified as Unnikrishna Pillai and his wife Bindhu, who belonged to Pavumba.

Quoting some of their relatives, police said the couple were mentally down over their daughter's relationship and the fact that she had eloped without considering their request to give it up.

They consumed an overdose of some pills on Saturday night.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)