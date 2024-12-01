Couple Arrested For Speeding SUV With Cop On Bonnet, Nearly Killing Him In Gujarat

Further probe into the incident is underway, said a police official. (Representational)

A man and his wife were arrested in Ahmedabad in Gujarat after they sped off in their SUV with a policeman perched precariously on the bonnet of the vehicle as the couple tried to flee during a combing drive, an official said on Sunday.

The policeman was injured in the legs and hands and narrowly escaped being run over by a dumper after he fell off from the bonnet due to the SUV's speed, he added.

"The driver tried to run over policemen when he was signalled to stop during a combing drive at 11:15pm on Saturday. In order to stop them, police personnel Nitesh Ramji clung on to the bonnet of the car. He was dragged for some distance by the SUV, leaving him with injuries on the hands and legs. When he fell, he was in danger of being crushed by a dumper, which braked in time," the Chandkheda police station official said.

"Another policeman, who held on to the top of the half-opened window on the driver's side, was also thrown off as the vehicle gathered speed. The man and his co-occupant, who is his wife, have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt to a public servant. The woman had signalled to her husband to speed away," the official informed.

Further probe into the incident is underway, the Chandkheda police station official said.

