Couple, 12-Year-Old Son Charred To Death In House Fire In Chhattisgarh: Cops

A police team sent the bodies for post-mortem examination (Representational)

Three members of a family -- a couple and their 12-year-old son -- were charred to death as their thatched house caught fire in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Nagadabra village of the district, where the charred remains of the couple, identified only as Budhram (35) and his wife Hiramati (32), and their son Janhu were found in their destroyed house, said a police official.

After being alerted by local residents, a police team reached the spot on Monday morning and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, the official said.

Villagers told the police that the family returned home on late Sunday night after attending a marriage function, he added.

Prima facie, it seems the house caught fire due to leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder, said the official, adding further probe was underway.

