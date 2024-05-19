Counselling, Essay On Car Crash: Pune Teen Gets Bail With Conditions

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving.

The Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the accused involved in a recent car accident in Pune, said the juvenile accused's advocate, Prashant Patil. The bail comes with several conditions aimed at rehabilitation and awareness.

The conditions include the following: The accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days; the accused should write an essay on the accident; should get treatment from the concerned doctor to help him quit drinking; and should take psychiatric counselling and submit a report.

In the early hours of Sunday, two individuals, including a young woman, lost their lives after a luxury car collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, said police officials.

The victims were identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The tragic incident occurred at about 3:15 am. The driver of the car, reportedly a minor, has been apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed that the juvenile has been apprehended and his father and the owner of a bar that served him alcohol have been booked. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation is underway.

"A bike rider and pillion rider were killed when a speeding car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area last night. The accused has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered. We are also verifying the certificates to ascertain the accused's age, as he claims to be a minor," stated DCP Magar.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act, added the DCP.

The juvenile's father and the bar that served him liquor face charges under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, said the city police in Pune.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred as a group of friends were returning home on their motorcycles after a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar. At the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car struck the bike carrying Awadhiya and Costa, causing them to fall and die instantly. The car subsequently crashed into roadside pavement railings.

