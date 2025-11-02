Video: 2 Cousins Die As Car Spins Out Of Control, Hits Pune Metro Pillar

Two cousins were killed, and one person was seriously injured after their speeding car crashed into a metro station pillar in Pune in the early hours of Sunday.

In a disturbing CCTV clip, the black car was seen spinning out of control before hitting a pillar near Bund Garden Metro Station at 5 am. Visuals from the spot showed the mangled car and the body of one of the men hanging out of the broken rear windshield of the vehicle.

Two cousins, Yash Bhandari and Hritik Bhandari (both 23), died on the spot, while the third passenger, Kushwant Tekwani, was critically injured. Tekwani is undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital.

The victims were rushed to the hospital by locals.

As per the initial probe, the men may have been drunk, and the driver lost control of the car. Liquor bottles were found in the car, police said.

Prima facie, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, an official said.