'Couldn't Run 1 km': Delhi Residents Struggle As Air Quality Worsens

A heavy, choking shroud of toxic smog engulfed Delhi the morning after Diwali, turning the festivities into a struggle for breath as the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged deep into the "very poor" territory at 366, with several areas breaching the "severe" 400-mark threshold.

At least 15 monitoring stations across the city breached 400 as thick haze engulfed large parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), significantly reducing road visibility.

An NDTV ground report across five key locations revealed a grim winter reality: residents are left fighting stinging eyes, breathing difficulties, and a mounting sense of helplessness as the capital's air remains an unaddressed, recurring crisis.

Beyond the immediate physical toll, frustration is mounting among people over the lack of any long-term solution to the capital's recurring toxic air crisis.

At the Akshardham flyover, the Akshardham Temple was barely visible behind a thick blanket of haze. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicted further deterioration of the air quality due to unfavourable weather.

ITO remained one of the worst-affected locations with an AQI of 407 and "severely" bad air quality. People said they struggled to breathe, suffered headaches, and experienced irritation in their eyes.

The situation was concerning near the Noida border, as a heavy shroud of smog covered the NCR skyline. Noida recorded an overall AQI of 338, falling in the 'very poor' category.

NDTV also spoke to people in RK Puram and Chanakyapuri, who expressed frustration over not being able to breathe in Delhi's toxic air.

Lack Of Data Triggers Political Row

Air quality data for RK Puram was not available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) or Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) apps, despite being fully accessible just a day before Diwali. As pollution levels began to spike, the real-time readings abruptly went offline. The sudden unavailability of the data triggered a political row as opposition parties took to target the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government for manipulating data.

On the other hand, BJP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra attacked the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, alleging a sudden spike in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab around Diwali. He called for a probe into the matter.

What Delhi Residents Are Saying

The residents of Delhi expressed concern that the air pollution has become an annual and prolonged event rather than a spike limited to the days around Diwali.

Ghazali Mohammad, a resident of RK Puram told NDTV that he did not believe firecrackers were the sole reason behind the pollution and argued that Delhi's air quality was a year-round problem that required a sustained response. He added that he, personally, did not experience significant discomfort.

Shailesh, who shifted to Dehradun because of Delhi's toxic air, said he was visiting the capital only for festivities. He usually runs five kilometres every day but was forced to come back home after barely a kilometre, after losing breath in Delhi's air.

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Ved Prakash, a resident of Chanakyapuri, pointed out that while the issue of pollution receives attention as winters arrive, it is largely overlooked year-round. He added that firecrackers contribute to pollution for "a day," but the larger problem requires a long-term solution, acknowledging that firecrackers were burst throughout the night on Diwali in his locality.

Prem Narayan Shukla told NDTV he and his family members fall ill frequently as Delhi is gripped by pollution.

Carrie said the pollution had taken a toll on her skin and affected her social life, forcing her to cancel plans with friends. She added that routine activities such as morning walks and running have become difficult due to the pollution.

READ | Delhi AQI Above 1,000 And Below 500 At Same Time? Conflicting Data Explained

Delhi AQI: Station-Wise Data

According to CPCB's Sameer app, the AQI recorded at several monitoring stations is as follows-

• Vivek Vihar - 445

• Jahangirpuri - 442

• Rohini - 438

• DTU - 430

• Bawana - 427

• Punjabi Bagh - 408

• Alipur - 395

• Narela - 386

• IIT Delhi - 363

Delhi-NCR AQI

• Ghaziabad - 371

• Noida - 338

• Faridabad - 323

• Gurugram - 309

GRAP-III Restrictions In Force

As pollution levels remain alarmingly high, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Friday ahead of Delhi.

