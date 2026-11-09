Just 30 km From Delhi, Air In This UP Town Is Among Most Polluted In World

Air pollution in Uttar Pradesh's Loni hit alarming levels on Monday morning, hours after the nation celebrated Diwali with firecrackers. The city, an hour's drive from Delhi, became one of the most polluted areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) after the festival.

Over the past 12 months, Loni recorded average PM2.5 concentrations of 112.5 micrograms per cubic metre, which is over 22 times the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) recommended annual limit of five, reported AFP. It featured among the world's 20 most polluted in an annual ranking by Swiss monitoring firm IQAir.

Such a high concentration of particulate matter in the air can make people contract cancer and heart diseases.

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Loni's air is toxic because of a combination of factors.

Reason 1

Loni is surrounded by numerous industrial areas. The smoke emanating from these areas is a source of concern. It also has many small-scale industries that are run from residential spaces. Some people use furnaces to smelt metals, emitting harmful chemical fumes.

Reason 2

Broken roads are another reason for pollution. It is one of the most underdeveloped areas in the region, fraught with dusty roads. This dust poisons the already polluted air during the winters.

Reason 3

Loni lies between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat. Affordable land is available here for those dreaming of owning a home in Delhi-NCR, with good connectivity to surrounding areas. This is why construction work continues here year-round. Many infrastructure projects are also underway in this area, which leads to deep excavation -- and dust-induced pollution.

Reason 4

Loni connects Delhi to many areas of western Uttar Pradesh. The recently constructed Eastern Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Highway also pass near Loni. Large trucks pass by both these roads around the clock, and this area bears the brunt of Delhi's pollution. Furthermore, Loni connects several cities, which is why the traffic volume here is much higher than in other areas. This vehicular traffic contributes to Loni's pollution.

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Reason 5

Due to its dense population and backwardness, waste disposal is a major problem in this area. Disposal facilities are inadequate for the amount of waste generated. Consequently, residents either leave garbage in the open or set it on fire. Domestic and industrial waste are also burned in the open, producing hazardous smoke.

Reason 6

Baghpat is located near Loni. This area is also known for its traditional brick kilns. A large number of brick kilns are located within a few kilometres of Loni. Smoke from these kilns, along with dust from the fields dug for bricks, also contributes to the smoke.

Reason 7

Smoke from stubble burning during the winter season is one of the biggest causes of pollution in North India. In many of the rural areas near Loni, farm fires begin as soon as winter begins. Therefore, along with pollution from states like Punjab and Haryana, the impact of stubble pollution from villages in Uttar Pradesh also affects Loni.

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Reason 8

Loni is located on the banks of the Yamuna River and is also close to rural areas. This results in lower surface temperatures than in other areas. As temperatures near the ground decrease, the mixing height of the air, the height at which pollutants mix, also decreases. Pollutants at lower altitudes become trapped by moisture in the air, making them more dangerous for residents of Loni and its surrounding areas.

Reason 9

Many chemicals, including sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and ammonia, react with dust particles like PM2.5. Because these chemicals are abundant in the Loni area, the reaction between the chemicals and dust particles creates a third, more dangerous chemical, making the air in this area even more lethal.

Reason 10

Being part of the Delhi-NCR, Loni also faces factors that affect the rest of Delhi. Additionally, the number of vehicles in the adjoining areas of Ghaziabad and Northeast Delhi is constantly increasing. This vehicular pollution, which affects all areas surrounding Delhi, also affects Loni.

Official data reported that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) rose to 483 at 8:10 a.m. However, private monitoring organisations, including IQAir, a Swiss company specialising in protection against airborne pollutants, reported an AQI above 1,000 in Shahdara and south Delhi's Defence Colony.