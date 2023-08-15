Corruption, Dynasty, Appeasement Main Hurdles For India: PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: "Appeasement politics has murdered social justice," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Rad Fort in Delhi attacked Opposition parties, who he has often accused of nepotism and corruption. If we want to achieve our dreams, "mukti" (freedom) from three evils is necessary, he said -- corruption, nepotism, and appeasement.

Some problems became a part of our system in the last 75 years, the PM said, in an apparent swipe at the Congress. Some parties follow dynastic politics and the party is of the family, by the family, and for the family, PM Modi said, adding that we need to launch a campaign against corruption. "Appeasement politics has murdered social justice," he added.

"I live and breathe for the citizens. Even when I dream, I dream for you citizens. I consider you my parivar jan (family members)," he said while concluding his speech.