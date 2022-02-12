Madhya Pradesh Lifts All Covid Curbs As Covid Cases Drop. Details Here

Schools, colleges, and hostels can function at full capacity in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that all COVID-19 curbs, barring night curfew, were being lifted across the state due to the fall in cases.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Keeping in view the continuous fall in cumulative positivity rate and active cases of COVID-19, all the curbs imposed have been eased. All the social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, entertainment, sports activities and fairs in MP will be held with full capacity."

The CM informed that schools, colleges, and hostels can function at full capacity, while attendance limits for weddings and funerals were being removed.

Since the pandemic had not ended completely, curfew between 11 pm and 5 am will continue, he said, and asked people to wear masks and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

As on Friday, MP's caseload stood at 10,21,361, with the positivity rate being 3.4 per cent, down from 3.67 per cent a day earlier.