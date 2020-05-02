Bengal Governor Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of 'COVID-19 Data Cover-Up Operation'

COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee and the centre have been attacking each other over the central team.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been accused by the Governor of hiding details regarding COVID-19 cases in the state and asked her to come out with actual figures.

"Give up 'COVID-19 data cover up operation' @MamataOfficial and share it transparently," Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted today.

He said the state's health bulletin on April 30 put the coronavirus cases at 572 and said there was no update the next day.

West Bengal has seen 795 coronavirus cases, including 33 deaths, as of Saturday morning, according to figures from the Union Health Ministry.

On Friday too, Mr Dhankar hit out at Ms Banerjee, saying she considers herself to be a "state within a state".

Appealing to Ms Banerjee to refrain from politics at a time when everyone is fighting a global pandemic, the Governor told news agency ANI, "Mamata Banerjee considers herself as a state within a state. I urge her to not see everything through political glasses as then positive results won't come. I appeal to you to leave politics at this juncture."

He said Bengal is the only state where the central team faced problems in carrying out their work.

"West Bengal is the only state where the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) faced problems in carrying out their work. When the entire country is fighting against COVID-19 and the IMCT came to assess the situation, we should have received it with red carpet instead of opposing it," the Governor on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee and the centre have been attacking each other over the Inter-Ministerial Central Team's visit to Bengal. The centre has warned Bengal, citing the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and a Supreme Court order to say the Bengal government must comply with orders and co-operate with the central team.