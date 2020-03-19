Who's Allowed, Who's Not? FAQs On Indian Visa Restrictions Over Coronavirus

The Indian government has introduced restrictions on Visas amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Here are are some frequently asked questions and answers published by the Government of India.
A. INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO RETURN TO INDIA
SL NO
QUESTIONS
ANSWERS
1.
Who are not allowed?
No airline will bring any passenger from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 at Port of Departure. No airline will bring any passenger from Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan effective 15.00 IST on March 17, 2020 (Port of Departure).
2.
Whether passengers transiting through the restricted countries will be allowed?
There will be no transit through these countries as no aircraft will board passengers for India in these countries.
3.
Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India (quarantined for 14 days) ?
1. All passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait after 12.00 GMT on March 18, 2020 (Port of Departure) will be quarantined.
2. Those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 will be quarantined.
4.
Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory for Indians?
Only for those who are coming from Republic of Korea or Italy. Passengers from Italy shall not be allowed effective 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure).
5.
Whether Indians transiting through China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France
YES
and Germany be quarantined on arrival in India?
Whether Indians transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait be quarantined on arrival in India?
Yes.
B.INDIAN NATIONALS WHO WANT TO GO ABROAD
SL NO
QUESTIONS
ANSWERS
1.
Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad?
Indians are strongly advised to avoid non essential travel to Corona Virus affected countries. However as per latest notification passengers from certain countries shall not be allowed to enter India. Please refer to list of countries in Section A.1.
2.
Whether they will be quarantined upon arrival in India (quarantined for 14 days)?
1. All passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait after 12.00 GMT on March 18,2020 (Port of Departure) will be quarantined.
2. Those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 will be quarantined.
C.FOREIGNERS WHO ARE PRESENTLY IN INDIA
SL NO
QUESTION
ANSWER
1.
Whether they can extend their Indian visas before expiry?
Yes, they should approach their jurisdictional FRRO/FROs through e-FRRO (https://indianfrro.gov.in/frro/)
2.
Whether they can go out of India and return back?
Yes they can go out of India. However, they can return to India with fresh visa issued from Mission/Post only.
D.FOREIGNERS WHO WANT TO COME TO INDIA
SL NO
QUESTION
ANSWER
1.
Who are not allowed?
Restricted Countries
2.
Whether Employment and project visa holders allowed from restricted countries?
Yes
3.
Which visa categories are allowed to enter India for travellers from non-restricted countries ?
Only Employment and Project visa are allowed.
4.
Are dependents of exempted category visa category allowed?
No.
5.
Are infants/children who hold foreign passports but parents is Indian allowed?
No. They are required to get fresh visa from Indian Mission/Post.
6.
Are Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives passport holders allowed?
Nepal and Bhutan nationals are allowed. Maldives nationals would require visa.
7.
Are foreign nationals with RC/RP/Stay Visa allowed to enter?
Only those foreigners who have RC/RP/Stay Visa w.r.t. Employment/ Project Visas.
8.
Is COVID-19 Negative Certificate mandatory ?
Please see website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.
9.
Who is the competent authority to issue COVID-19 Negative Certificates in Italy and Republic of Korea?
Please see website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India.
10.
Whether foreigners transiting
Flights have been barred from taking
through restricted countries allowed to enter India?
passengers from restricted countries.
E.OCI CARD HOLDERS
SL NO
QUESTION
ANSWER
1.
Are OCI Card holders allowed?
No. OCI Card holders are required to obtain fresh Indian visa from Mission/Post and allowed in India except from restricted countries.
Restricted Countries
2.
Are infants/children who hold foreign passports with OCI cards but parents is Indian allowed?
No. Infants/Children are required to get fresh visa from Indian Mission/Post.
3.
Whether OCI Card holders after obtaining fresh visa coming from/visited Republic of Korea and Italy require COVID-19 Negative Certificates?
Yes.
F.DIPLOMATS,OFFICIAL,UN/INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHERS
SL NO
QUESTION
ANSWER
1
Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders allowed to enter India?
Yes
2.
Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders allowed to enter India from restricted countries?
Yes
3.
Are dependents of Diplomats on normal passports allowed?
No
4.
Are Diplomats, Official, UN/International Organization passports holders required to carry COVID-19 Negative Certificates if they arrive from Italy or Republic of Korea?
Yes.
5.
Which are the International Organizations allowed?
UN Bodies and other recognized International organizations.
6.
Foreign crew allowed on GD if they have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15, 2020 in their personal capacity?
No
7.
Foreign crew allowed on GD if they are coming from the restricted countries ?
Yes