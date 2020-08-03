Tripura Chief Minister Self-Isolates After Family Members Test Positive

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is in self-isolation after two members of his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet posted late Monday night, the Chief Minister said other members had tested negative and that he was waiting on the results of his COVID-19 test.

Mr Deb further said that he had gone into self-isolation at his residence and that "all precautionary measures have been taken".

"Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone COVID-19 test, result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Praying for the speedy recovery of family members," he added.

Tripura has reported over 5,300 cases of the COVID-19 virus so far, of which 1,742 are active cases and 27 are deaths linked to the virus. Covid cases across India increased by more than 50,000 for the fifth straight day today, with 52,972 cases taking the national tally past 18 lakh.

On Sunday both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that they had tested positive for the virus.

Both tweeted that they were "fine" and had only been admitted to hospital on the advice of their doctors. Both also urged all those who had come in contact with them to self-isolate and have themselves tested for the virus.

Mr Shah attended a cabinet meeting last week at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present. Sources have said that all precautions, including social distancing, had been taken.

Mr Yediyurappa, meanwhile met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru last week. The Chief Minister's daughter, Padmavati, has also tested positive for the virus. His son Vijayendra, however, is negative.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the virus last month. He is recovering at Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital, from where he tweeted get-well-soon messages to both Amit Shah and BS Yediyurappa.

Also on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive and UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, 62, died at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science.