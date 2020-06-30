Top Scientist, Who Played Key Role In COVID Battle, Retires Today: Research Body ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced that senior scientist Raman Gangakhedkar would retire today.

Gangadkhedar was the head scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the National Institute of Virology, ICMR.

He is also a recipient of the 2020 Padma Shri Award.

