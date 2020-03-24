'Sack Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal': Congress To PM Before 8 pm Address

Congress has kept the pressure on government with regard to scarcity of medical equipment (File)

The Congress has demanded sacking of ministers responsible for jeopardising the health of medical staff engaged in treating coronavirus patients.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala demanded from the Prime Minister, "As you address the Nation today at 8 pm, please sack Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal and tell the nation as to how do you propose to punish others for jeopardising Health and well being of our doctors, nurses and health professionals as also those afflicted by coronavirus."

The Congress alleged that the government did two unpardonable acts by jeopardising the health of Doctors and health workers and must be punished.

The party questioned, "Between 1st February to 2nd March, 2020, Health & Textile Ministries didn't determine specifications for PPEs despite repeated requests from Protection Wear Manufacturers Association".

"Commerce Minister permitted export of Masks, Coveralls, Ventilators until 19th March as India faced scarcity. When will this equipment be available now? Please tell a time frame. Also, what should the doctors, nurses and health professionals do in the interregnum period?" asked Mr Surjewala.

The party has kept the pressure on the government with regard to the scarcity of medical equipment even Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of not providing protective gears to medics and para medics.