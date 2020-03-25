Coronavirus: Russia To Airlift Hundreds Of Tourists Stuck In Delhi, Goa

Russian Embassy in India tweeted that Rossiya's Flight will leave Goa at 11:45am (Representational)

Russian airlines on Wednesday will bring back to Moscow hundreds of Russians stranded in India's New Delhi and Goa by the coronavirus outbreak, the air transport authority said.

"An Aeroflot plane is scheduled to leave Sheremetyevo airport for New Delhi late on March 24. It is expected to bring back over 350 people tomorrow. Additionally, Russia will fly a plane to Goa on March 25," Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

The Russian Embassy in India tweeted that Rossiya's Flight FV5672 will leave Goa at 11:45 a.m. local time (6:15 GMT).

Diplomatic sources told Sputnik that Aeroflot's Flight SU 5071 will take off from New Delhi at 6:30 a.m.

Sources said there were thousands of Russians stranded all across India, including in the northern cities of Vrindavan and Rishikesh.

Rosaviatsiya asked Russian nationals trapped abroad by coronavirus lockdowns to contact Russian diplomatic missions before March 26. It is working on an operation to repatriate citizens from Egypt and Latin America.