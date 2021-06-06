Uttar Pradesh Relaxes Covid Curbs In 4 More Districts Including Ghaziabad

The relaxations will come into effect from June 7 in the four UP districts (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed shops and markets outside containment zones in Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad to open for five days a week from tomorrow after active COVID-19 cases in the four districts dropped to below 600.

With this, the number of districts where active COVID-19 cases have fallen below 600 has reached 71, the state government had said in a statement on Saturday.

The relaxations will come into effect from tomorrow and will be effective from Mondays to Fridays from 7 am to 7 pm, it said. However, night and weekend curfews will continue.

"A watch is kept on Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur districts and a decision on these may be taken on Tuesday," the statement said.

In view of the number of Covid patients recovering in the state, four to five districts are likely to witness active cases fall below 600 by Monday.

On May 30, Uttar Pradesh had relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in 55 of the state's 75 districts.

On Saturday, the coronavirus curfew was relaxed in Bareilly and Bulandshahr and in Jhansi on June 3.

On June 1, the curfew relaxations were extended to Lakhimpur Khiri, Ghazipur and Jaunpur while curbs were relaxed in Sonbhadra, Deoria, Baghpat, Prayagraj, Bijnor and Moradabad districts on May 31.