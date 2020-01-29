Rajasthan To Screen 18 Who Returned From China Amid Coronavirus Scare

Rajasthan has decided to keep 18 people under medical screening for 28 days. (Representational)

Rajasthan has decided to keep 18 people, who returned from China, under medical screening for 28 days amid deadly coronavirus scare which has killed more than 130 people so far.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Rajasthan additional chief secretary (medical and health), convened a meeting to review the arrangements made for prevention, control and treatment related to coronavirus.

The official also took stock of the patient admitted in the isolation ward of Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Samples of the patient have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for examination, read a statement.

During the meeting, Mr Singh also ordered officials to regularly visit the airport and inspect the screening of passengers.