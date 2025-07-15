Heavy Rain Inundates Kota, Other Rajasthan Districts, Trains Hit, 12 Dead

Widespread rain across Rajasthan has left colonies inundated and rivers overflowing, with the state administration grappling with the situation in the worst-affected Kota, Pali, Jalore, and Dholpur districts. At least 12 deaths have been reported in rain-related incidents across the state. In separate incidents in Jodhpur, a farmer working at his tubewell and an electricity linesman died due to electrocution.

In Pali, where seasonal rivers are overflowing due to heavy rainfall, schools remained closed today. In Pali city, waterlogging was reported from Ramdev Road, Sindhi colony, Jai Nagar, Shekhawat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and New Pratap Nagar.

Collector LN Mantri and Superintendent of Police Chuna Ram Jat were forced to go on a tractor ride to survey the flood-affected colonies in the district.

In Jalore and Jodhpur, trains have been rescheduled as tracks remained submerged on some stretches between Marwar Junction and Luni. The route between Pali and Marwar junction is also affected, with several trains being rescheduled or diverted.

Sabarmati Express, which connects Jodhpur with Ahmedabad, has also been cancelled. In Jalore, Pali, Luni, and Marwar Junction, trains have been diverted via the alternate Samdadi-Bhiladi route. There are reports of tracks being damaged at Marwar Junction and Bomadai under the Marwar Junction rail division.

In Kota, the overflowing Chambal River has submerged low-lying colonies after over two lakh cusecs of water were released from the Kota barrage. Over 10,000 residents are now restricted to their homes, unable to leave due to the waterlogging.

Seven people who had ventured into the Chambal for fishing were swept away by the strong current. One of them was later rescued.

Kota's Collector has asked all residents to remain indoors in view of the situation.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called in for rescue operations in Anantpur, Ranpur, Devli Arab, and Kotilya Nagar. They have shifted over 150 people from these waterlogged colonies to safer areas in rescue boats.

SDRF teams have also been stationed in other worst-affected districts.

In Kota's Ranpur, a college student riding a scooter was swept away for some distance. By the time SDRF managed to retrieve her, it was too late, and she couldn't be revived. She was declared dead at the hospital.

In Dholpur, 426 mm of rain has overflowed the Parvati River, cutting off road networks connecting over a dozen villages. Three people were swept away in the Naripura and Santnagar areas of the district.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has asked all district collectors to be on high alert as the monsoon revives over Rajasthan, with the weather department issuing a red alert for Pali, Kota, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Nagaur, and Ajmer.

An orange alert has also been issued for Bhilwara, Sirohi, Baran, Tonk Bundi for the next 48 hours.