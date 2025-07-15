From Police Station, Rajasthan MLA Dials Civic Officials: "Will Break Your Heads"

Jaipur's BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal, Bal Mukund Acharya, is making headlines once again -- this time for occupying a police officer's chair inside the police station in Jaipur's communally sensitive area of Ramganj police station.

The meeting -- held at the police station two days ago over the arrangements for the Kanwar yatra in Jaipur -- was also attended by the heads of Galta Gate and Manek chowk police stations. But the MLA was seen sitting in the chair of the police officer even as the police officials and public representatives occupied the chairs in front of him meant for visitors.

The MLA -- known for his strong-arm style of politics -- proceeded to conduct the meeting called to discuss security arrangements for the ongoing Kanwar yatra.

In a cellphone video of the exchange that is being widely circulated, the MLA can be heard threatening officials of the municipal corporation.

"The lights in Ramganj are not working. Will break your heads. They call me Maharaj," he is heard saying. "Half the lights from Galta Gate to Badi Chaupar are not working, please have it checked," he said.

Then -- "Do you get lakhs in salary to lie in your homes? Make sure each light is working and you make a video and send it to me," he is heard telling the official at the other end of the phone.

After this, he is seen turning his attention to the police inspector sitting in front of him.

"Will you take action or not if a situation arises? Why do we have to negotiate peace each time?" he asks police officers. "The point is you all need to take action and ensure there is peace. Look at Uttar Pradesh? People are scared of the police there," he adds on his way out.

The Congress has been quick to react. Congress leader of the opposition TK Ram Jully posted a photo on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying those who make legislation are now wanting to be law enforcers as well.

कानून बनाने वाले अब कानून चलाने का शौक पाल बैठे हैं...



हवामहल की जनता हैरान है

ये माननीय विधायक हैं या थानेदार ?



जिसे जनता ने नीति निर्माण के लिए चुना, वो आज सत्ता के नशे में संविधान व कानून की गरिमा व मर्यादा भूल बैठे l #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/9mJue85poS — Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) July 14, 2025

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara accused the government, saying "It is not a sarkar (government) but a circus that's going on in Rajasthan".

BJP president Madan Rathore said he has spoken to Mr Acharya. The MLA had told him that he moved the chair to one side and sat on it, he added.

"A chair is a chair. He did not sit in the place meant for the police officer. He used his chair and pulled it to one side and sat on it. Why is the Congress making issues of non-issues? Don't they have any constructive work to do?" he said.

Bal Mukund Acharya is no stranger to controversies.

In April, he made headlines when he stepped into a mosque during Friday prayers to stick posters. After protests and objections, a case was registered against him for hurting religious sentiments.

As soon as he took office, Mr Acharya also made headlines when he conducted an inspection of meat shops in his constituency, saying they were operating without licenses. Human rights groups said he was he was targeting one specific community.

Bal Mukund Acharya is the BJP MLA from Hawa Mahal in the Walled City of Jaipur. He is the head of the Hatoj Dhaam -- a temple dedicated to Hanuman on the outskirts of Jaipur city.

He is known to travel with a Gada or a mace as symbol of Lord Hanuman. He even carries one to the state assembly -- a smaller plastic version since weapons are not allowed there.