Rajasthan Congress MLA Dies Of Complications Weeks After Covid Recovery

A Congress MLA from Rajasthan died on Monday after post-Covid complications at a hospital in Gurgaon. Kailash Chandra Trivedi, 72, had tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of September and was treated at a hospital in Rajasthan.

He tested negative for Covid but being a patient of diabetes, he developed health complications later.

He was airlifted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon from state capital Jaipur on October 2 after his health worsened.

Mr Trivedi was a three-time MLA from from Rajasthan's Sahadha assembly constituency.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled Mr Trivedi's death. "Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA and Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Sahara, Bhilwara MLA & Congress leader Kailash Trivedi ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & supporters. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. #Rajasthan — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2020

Congress MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot too expressed grief over his death. "The news of the death of Sahara MLA Shri Kailash Trivedi is very sad. My deepest condolences are with the family in this very difficult time. May God gives peace to the departed soul and provides the strength to the bereaved family to bear this trauma," Mr Pilot tweeted.

Rajasthan added 2,121 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to over 1.48 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)