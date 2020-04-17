Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi Praises Congress-Ruled States' Fight Against COVID-19

Coronavirus India: The former Congress chief has been lauding Congress-ruled states for their efforts in fighting the pandemic and has urged the central government to empower them more, as the real fight was at the ground level done by states.

Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi Praises Congress-Ruled States' Fight Against COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi has praised Congress-ruled states' determination to battle the coronavirus (File)

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi today praised Congress-ruled states' determination to fight the coronavirus pandemic and cited a new 200-bed hospital built within 20 days in Chhattisgarh, saying "where there is a will, there is a way".

"Congress-ruled states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are putting up a strong fight against Covid19. New, special hospitals are being readied, like in Chhattisgarh this 200-bedded hospital especially for Coronavirus treatment has been readied in merely 20 days. Where there is a will, there is a way," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress chief has been lauding Congress-ruled states for their efforts in fighting the pandemic and has urged the central government to empower them more, as the real fight was at the ground level done by states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Rahul GandhiCoronavirus LockdownCOVID-19 India
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com