Plasma To Be Provided Free Of Cost By Punjab Government: Amarinder Singh

Amid rising COVID infections and deaths, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those who would need it.

Mr Singh directed the Health Department to strictly ensure that COVID patients are not charged for plasma therapy and that nobody is allowed to buy or sell plasma, which has proven a life-saver in many cases in the absence of any cure for coronavirus.

The Chief Minister, in an official release, also appealed to the cured COVID patients to come forward to save lives of others.

He urged deputy commissioners and Health Department officials, during a COVID management review meeting, to motivate such cured people to donate plasma.

Currently, there are around 10,000 recovered COVID patients in the state, he said, adding his government's priority is as to save each and every life in Punjab.

The Chief Minister asked the Health Department to expedite setting up of two new plasma banks in Amritsar and Faridkot to supplement the one already operational in Patiala.

He was told by Medical Education Minister OP Soni that approvals for the new banks have already been received and tenders are being floated for procurement of equipment.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of cases in the state, the CM also asked Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu to send a viable proposal for earmarking 10 beds in all district hospitals for treatment and care of mild and minor cases of infection.

The minister had earlier proposed such dedicated facility in all civil hospitals of the state.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to ensure proper coordination and care in the tertiary facilities for the very sick patients, and also work closely with the dedicated nodal officers appointed in five districts with the highest caseload.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan suggested that all the field officers, including DCs and SSPs, should remain at their headquarter towns even at night for the next two months, as this was a critical period for Punjab, with a projected spike during this time.

These officers are expected to be in command of the situation at all times, she added.

Total coronavirus cases in Punjab as of now stood at 15,456 with 370 deaths.