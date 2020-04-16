2 Relatives Of Tablighi Jamaat Chief Test Positive For Coronavirus In UP

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases are estimated to be linked to the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin. (File)

Two close relatives of Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad have tested positive for COVID-19, according to District Magistrate (DM) of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh.

"Two close relatives of Maulana Saad have tested positive for COVID-19. We have shifted them to a level-1 hospital in Fatehpur. The area (Mohalla Mufti) from which they belonged has been identified as a hotspot and exercises of containment are being carried out there," Mr Singh said.

A police team conducted surveillance and it was found that the relatives had attended the religious gathering at Markaz in Nizamuddin Delhi, organised by the Tablighi Jamaat.

"The police team conducted surveillance and also checked their mobile details through which it was found that they had gone to Markaz, Nizamuddin. After this, they were quarantined and tests were conducted, which came out positive," Mr Singh said.

A congregation at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi of Tablighi Jamaat has become an epicentre of coronavirus spread, with several who attended the event testing positive affecting hundreds of others across the country. Over a thousand COVID-19 cases are estimated to be linked to the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the 100-year-old building in the crowded south Delhi locality where the Islamic Sect Tablighi Jamaat is based.

The Delhi Police had earlier issued notices to the Jamaat chief in connection with the gathering organised in Delhi.

The official said that the close contacts of the two will be identified, quarantined and also tested for COVID-19. He also reiterated the appeal for all people who had attended the Markaz gathering to come forward for getting tested.

In Saharanpur district, 19 hotspots have been identified and 44 people have tested positive for the infection.

The DM said that the number of samples being sent for tests is being increased in the district.

Uttar Pradesh, so far, has 735 confirmed cases of the infection with 11 deaths being reported till Wednesday.