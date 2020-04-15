Coronavirus: Elderly Man Dies Of COVID-19, Family Blames Guard Who Visited Delhi Mosque

Coronavirus: Delhi has over 1,500 cases, second highest in the country

An octogenarian man who had tested positive for coronavirus along with two of his family members died today in Delhi. The victim's family from the national capital's posh Defence Colony had claimed that they had contracted the highly contagious virus from their security guard. The guard allegedly did not disclose that he had visited the Markaz Nizamuddin - one of the largest COVID-19 hotspots in the country. The test report of the guard is still awaited.

The family says the security guard frequently visited the Nizamuddin Markaz, which they were unaware of, and used his help with household chores as well. A case has been registered against the guard who went missing after April 3. Soon after, police tracked him down and slapped charges against him based on the family's complaint.

The victim's wife, who is in her 70s and the couple's son had also tested positive for the virus. All other members of the family and others who were tracked down through contact tracing have tested negative.

The family claims they are certain the source of infection was the guard as they had been taking all precautions against the deadly coronavirus. The victim's grandson had returned from abroad, however police said he had completed his mandatory quarantine period and also tested negative for the virus.

Delhi police requested the residents of Defence Colony to be more vigilant about domestic helps, drivers and security guards.

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases are estimated to be linked to the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the 100-year-old building in the crowded south Delhi locality where the Islamic Sect Tablighi Jamaat is based.

More than 25,500 local workers of the Islamic missionary sect and people who came in contact with them have been quarantined. States have been tracking down and quarantining members of the sect, who travelled extensively, causing a spurt in COVID-19 cases wherever they went.

A nationwide lockdown is in place since March 25, which was extended till May 3 on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 392 lives in the country so far.

Over 11,900 people in India have been infected with the virus; Delhi has over 1,500 cases, second highest in the country.

World 19,96,943 Cases 13,68,501 Active 5,00,837 Recovered 1,27,605 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,96,943 and 1,27,605 have died; 13,68,501 are active cases and 5,00,837 have recovered as on April 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm.