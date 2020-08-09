Vande Bharat Mission Will Continue: Civil Aviation Ministry

Hardeep Singh Puri visited the Kozhikode Medical College hospital where crash victims are hospitalised

Vande Bharat Mission, under which Indians stranded abroad due to conditions created by COVID-19 are brought back home, will continue, Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday, a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed at Kozhikode airport resulting in the death of 18 persons.

"Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue," the ministry said.

The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday leading to death of 18 persons including the two pilots.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier in the day visited the Kozhikode Medical College hospital and took stock of the treatment of those who were injured.

He said in a tweet later that 149 persons have been admitted to various hospitals, 23 have been discharged and three are critically injured.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials have reached Kozhikode to investigate the accident.