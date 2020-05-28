90-Year-Old Man In Indore Recovers From Coronavirus

A girl performed 'aarti' of the man after he returned on Wednesday.

A 90-year-old man was discharged from a hospital in Indore,, Madhya Pradesh, after successfully recovering from COVID-19 disease.

Staff members at the Aurobindo Hospital showered flowers on the man, identified as Rameshwar Chaudhary, when he was being discharged.

A girl also performed 'aarti' of the man, surrounded by family and hospital staff, after he returned on Wednesday.

"I have won the battle against COVID-19 and now I am returning home. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking effective measures to combat the infection," said Mr Chaudhary.

His recovery is being considered significant as the elderly are more vulnerable to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, about 78 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia. The total number of cases in the district stands at 3,260, including 1,555 discharged.