Man Fights With Brother Over Dead Mother's Silver Bangles, Lays Down On Pyre

A man in Jaipur delayed his mother's cremation by around two hours over ownership of her silver bangles. The man, stubborn and determined to obtain his mother's jewellery, lied down on the pyre. Villagers and relatives repeatedly tried to pacify him, but all in vain. He only got off the pyre after his demand was met. The video of the incident has gone viral since Thursday.

Bhuri Devi was the mother of seven children. While six sons lived together, Omprakash resided separately, outside the village. According to the villagers, there had been an ongoing property dispute between the six brothers and Omprakash for the last three to four years.

Ms Devi passed away on May 3, around noon. After performing rituals at home, and before taking Ms Devi's body for cremation, her jewellery was removed and handed over to the elder son, Girdhari. This became the trigger for the chaos that ensued for two hours.

Together, the brothers, including Omprakash, shouldered their mother's bier. However, once they reached the crematorium, Omprakash began demanding his mother's silver jewellery.

The argument escalated when Omprakash unexpectedly lied down on the wooden logs, refusing to allow the cremation to proceed. While protesting, he even urged the family to burn him alongside his mother.

"I will die with my mother," he said as he lay flat on the pyre, refusing to budge.

Meanwhile, his mother's body, wrapped in a pink saree, lay on the ground, waiting for cremation.

Later in the video, the brothers are seen holding their mother's body close to the pyre, waiting for Omprakash to move aside.

This standoff continued for nearly two hours until the jewellery was brought to the cremation ground and handed to Omprakash.

Ms Devi's husband, Chitramal, died two years ago. Omprakash is the fifth among seven brothers.

No police case has been registered regarding this matter.

(With inputs from Himanshu Saini)