Prohibitory Order Imposed In Indore Till July 4

In a bid to uphold peace and public order within Indore, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh has enacted "prohibitory order" under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Code 2023.

Any violation of this directive will result in punitive action under Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code 2023.

The order will remain in effect until July 4, 2025, the order posted in X account of the District Collector said.

As per the provisions outlined, no individual or group within the urban limits of Indore may host any event that could incite hostility between communities.

Any form of provocative speech or dissemination of misinformation -- whether in person or through social media -- that targets religious sentiments or threatens communal harmony is strictly prohibited, the order said.

The order also forbids the stockpiling of materials such as bricks, stones, soda bottles, glass containers, flammable substances, or explosives in open spaces or on rooftops -- objects that could be used in acts of violence or intimidation.

Additionally, improper publications that could stir communal discord are prohibited, the order noted.

No person shall verbally or digitally spread false information or rumours that may disrupt the peace, it said.

The use of religious symbols or language on social media in a manner that could incite animosity is deemed a punishable offence, it added.

Social media group administrators are held accountable for ensuring their platforms remain free of inflammatory content.

If any such content is posted, it must be promptly removed, the responsible party expelled, and local authorities notified.

Regulations for cybercafes have also been tightened.

Operators must verify the identities of all visitors through valid documentation, including identity cards, voter ID cards, ration cards, driving licenses, or PAN cards.

No cybercafe may function without a maintained registry recording each visitor's details.

Additionally, cafes must install web cameras to document users' photographs, keeping these records securely stored for a minimum of six months. These measures aim to safeguard public safety, prevent communal unrest, and reinforce accountability in both physical and digital spaces, ensuring Indore remains a secure and harmonious city, the order said.

