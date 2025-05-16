10 Killed In Manipur Encounter Were Involved In Cross-Border Insurgent Activity: Sources

The Assam Rifles recovered a massive quantity of weapons after a gunfight with "suspected cadres" in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, army sources said today. Ten of the "suspected cadres" were killed in the gunfight.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the 10 neutralised individuals were known for involvement in cross-border insurgent activity, and efforts are on to confirm their identities, army sources said today.

An Assam Rifles patrol near New Samtal village along the border with Myanmar was fired upon by the "suspected cadres", following which the troops responded in a "precise, measured and calibrated manner, resulting in the neutralisation of 10 individuals in camouflage fatigues," army sources said.

During a thorough combing operation of the area, the troops found a large quantity of weapons including seven AK-47 assault rifles, one RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) launcher, one M4 assault rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading rifles. They also recovered a big pile of ammunition and combat accessories.

The situation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur remains under heightened surveillance, army sources said.

Security forces are maintaining a robust posture and are in coordination with the civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region, they said.