Army Opens Fire After Spotting Suspicious Movement In J&K's Kupwara

Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, around 7 PM.

According to the Indian Army official, operations are continuing in the area.

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," as per a statement from Indian Army officials.

Further details on the incident are still awaited.

