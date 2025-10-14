Advertisement
Army Opens Fire After Spotting Suspicious Movement In J&K's Kupwara

In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM, the army said in a statement.

The firing happened in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. (Representational)
Jammu and Kashmir:

Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, around 7 PM.

According to the Indian Army official, operations are continuing in the area.

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," as per a statement from Indian Army officials.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

