2 Jharkhand Girls Donate Pocket Money For PM-CARES Fund In COVID-19 Fight

Two girls, aged 5 and 8, in Jharkhand's Gumla donated Rs 2,440 from their pocket money to the PM-CARES fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said the two girls, identified as five-year-old Shreyanshi and 8-year-old Priyanshi, visited him at his office along with their father and handed over their pocket money to him.

He quoted the girls as saying: "Please send our pocket money to PM (Modi) uncle."

Accompanied by their father Shankar Mishra, the girls said they had saved the money together to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Mishra said: "The girls had some money... whatever they have got from us and my parents. When they saw the prime minister's appeal on TV to donate money during this crisis, they brought out their savings and evinced the desire to give it to the PM uncle."

"I am proud of these two children. This is a good initiative and an imitable work," the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that he has sent the money to the PM-CARES fund.

Trainee IAS officer Manish Kumar, who was present when the girls handed over the money to the DC, said it is the proud moment and their initiative is inspirational.

More than 13,000 people have been affected by coronavirus in India and 452 have died.