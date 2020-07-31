Over 55,000 Coronavirus Cases In Biggest 1-day Jump In India

Coronavirus Cases, India: More than 35,000 deaths have been reported so far.

India reported a new record surge this morning in coronavirus cases as more than 55,000 patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh samples were tested on Thursday which is the highest number of samples tested in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country's covid tally has crossed 16 lakh cases after the latest spike, just three days after crossing the 15 lakh-mark.

This is the second consecutive day that more than 50,000 fresh infections have been reported in 24 hours.

779 COVID-19 patients have died since yesterday, taking the total number of COVID-19 linked deaths to 35,747, the Health Ministry said.



It took 183 days for India to cross 16 lakh coronavirus cases. Kerala had reported the country's first COVID-19 patient on January 30. India had crossed the one lakh-mark 110 days later.

