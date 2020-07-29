Unlock3: Curfew Ends, No Schools Till End-August, Gyms Can Reopen

Unlock 3: The government issued fresh guidelines issued today.

Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 -- the third phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country -- declared by the government today. But restrictions remained in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

The announcement came as India logged more than 15 lakh coronavirus cases and the daily spike in cases grew close to 50,000. Most states, especially those which have had a large spike in cases, have imposed lockdown on and off over the past month.

In the fresh Central guidelines issued today, the government said schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August.

Metro rail operations, cinema halls, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and other places which involve large gatherings, will also remain shut.

Independence Day functions, however, will be held with strict protective measures like social distancing in place, the government said.

Lockdown remains in place across all containment zones, the extent of which will be decided by the states and Union Territories.

The vulnerable section of the population -- children below the age of 10 and seniors above the age of 65, pregnant women and those with chronic ailments including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments -- have been advised to stay home.