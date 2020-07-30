61% Of India's Total Coronavirus Cases, 50% Of Deaths Recorded In July

More than five lakh new patients have been registered since July 18.

India recorded 9.6 lakh new coronavirus cases in July, which is 61.12 per cent of the total infections reported by the country since the beginning of the pandemic, government data shows. Eighteen thousand COVID-19-linked deaths, which is about 50 per cent of the total deaths reported so far, were registered this month.

The massive surge in tally came after restrictions were eased across the country in a phased manner last month as a part of the government's guidelines to unlock the country after one of the strictest shutdowns in the world was announced in March to slow the spread of virus. This morning, the country recorded the single-day biggest jump of over 52,000 new patients, taking the total number of cases to 15,83,792. About 10 lakh patients have recovered so far.

Yesterday, the government scrapped the night curfews and gyms, which are not in containment zones, have been allowed to re-open in Unlock3, the third phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country.

It took about six months for the country, which had reported one lakh patients on May 19, to pass 15 lakh cases. By July 2, India had recorded about 6.02 lakh coronavirus cases. The first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Kerala on January 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is in a "better position than other countries" regarding the coronavirus outbreak because of "the right decisions taken at the right time".

"The recovery rate is better than most countries and already getting better. The way right decision was taken at the right time helped India to be in a better position," he said.

"The world is praising us because of the efforts of the foot soldiers. We don't lack awareness," the Prime Minister said.