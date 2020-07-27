'We Don't Lack Awareness': PM Modi As One-Day Covid Cases Nearly 50,000

India is at a better position than other countries in terms of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as the country recorded close to 50,000 new cases for the second straight day. Speaking at a virtual programme to mark the opening of the "high throughput" COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata,, PM Modi said the death rate in India from coronavirus is far lower that the other large nations. "The recovery rate is better than most countries and already getting better," he added.

"The world is praising us because of the efforts of the foot soldiers. We don't lack awareness," he said.

The country, he said, has enough infrastructure. "We have to strengthen demand-supply chains in the block, village and zilla levels," he said.

"We want to save each and every Indian," the Prime Minister said.

"What India did with PPE, masks, test kits, it is a massive success story. At one point, India didn't manufacture a single PPE kit. Now it is world's second largest manufacturer. Over 1,200 manufacturers are making PPE kits within six months. Ove three lakh N-95 masks are being made in India today. Three lakh ventilators can now be produced every year," he said.