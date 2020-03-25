PM Modi Extends Navratri Greetings As India Fights Coronavirus

PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will bring prosperity and good health in everyone's life.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the New Year Vikram Samvat 2077. May this new year bring prosperity and good health in your life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को नववर्ष विक्रम संवत 2077 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह नववर्ष आप सबके जीवन में समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

As Navratri festival is celebrated across India in various forms, Prime Minister greeted countrymen on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

"We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar. Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," he wrote.

We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar.



Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.



May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

"Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May everyone be blessed with peace and prosperity. Special prayers for the good health of the people," he added.

He highlighted that the countrymen are marking these festivals at a time when the nation is battling the COVID-19 menace.

"We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances. May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together," PM Modi said.

We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace.



The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances.



May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

During Navratri, the Prime Minister observe fast for nine-days, a practice that he has been following for the past many years. This year, he has dedicated his fasting practice for the best health and safety of nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media workers who are engaged in the fight against coronavirus.

"Navratri is starting from today. Over the years, I have been worshiping Maa (Goddess). This time, I dedicate myself to the best health, safety and accomplishment of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media workers who are worshiping humanity and engaged in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.