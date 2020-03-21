35% Army Officers To Work From Home From March 23 Amid Virus Scare

The second group of officers and JCOs will proceed on home quarantine on March 30.

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the army issued a fresh advisory on Friday, saying 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent junior commissioned officers (JCOs) in its headquarters will take turns in working from home for a week from March 23.

The second group of officers and JCOs will proceed on home quarantine on March 30.

Army Chief General MM Naravane also reviewed the force's preparation to contain COVID-19 with senior functionaries at the Army Headquarters.

Instructions have been given to adhere to enhanced measures issued to all stakeholders.

"Thirty-five per cent officers and 50 per cent JCO/OR to work from home adhering to home quarantine for one week starting March 23, 2020. Second group to proceed on home quarantine on March 30, 2020."

"Intermixing of groups has to be avoided. It shall be ensured that personnel are available on telephone and electronic means at all times for exigencies of work," the army said.

The decision has been taken to minimise contacts in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

In order to avoid crowding, bunching at entry, exit points, personnel attending office at the Army Headquarters will also adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours - 1730 hours and 0945 hours - 1815 hours), the advisory said.

It has also deferred postings of all personnel, while leave of personnel already on leave have been extended till April 15 at the discretion of competent authority.

The advisory also prohibited officers travel to and from country of foreign assignment whether on leave or completion of tenure till April 15.

The Army has also appealed to veterans and civilians living within and in the vicinity of cantonments, army stations to adhere to social distancing norms and to support additional/enhanced measures instituted to prevent spread of COVID -19.

Awareness campaigns are also being run on precautions to be taken within the Army and also for communities in near vicinity of its establishments, it said.

The army has already postponed all conferences, seminars till April 15. All Annual Medical Examination(AME)/Periodic Medical Examination (PME) have been postponed till April 15, the advisory said.