Medical Team Reaches Iran Today, Indians To Be Airlifted: S Jaishankar

"A group of ministers is constantly monitoring the progress," S Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the government is "working on logistics" with the Iranian authorities to bring back Indians who, along with their families, are stranded in Iran as the Coronavirus death toll in the Middle East country surged to 90.

"Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities," the External Affairs Minister wrote on Twitter.

Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 5, 2020

Urging the families to ''keep faith,'' Mr Jaishankar also said that a group of ministers is constantly monitoring the progress.

"Understand the concern of families," he added.

Tightening travel restrictions as cases of coronavirus surge, India on Wednesday suspended all the visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan on or before February 03.

Coronavirus death toll in Iran has now crossed 90 while over 90,000 people across the world have been infected.