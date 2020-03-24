Amit Shah Vows Action After Doctors Harassed For Treating Coronavirus Patients

The home minister asked the police commissioner to take immediate action to stop such incidents. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to ensure security of doctors who are facing harassment in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Amit Shah's directive came hours after a presentation was sent to him apprising him about the incidents where some doctors are being harassed by their house owners, claiming that coronavirus could be transmitted through the medicos.

The home minister asked the police commissioner to take immediate action to stop any such incidents, an official of the ministry said.

In their presentation, the doctors said that some of their colleagues were being asked to vacate their rented houses by the house owners.

The harassment reports come after citizens across the country, on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday came out on their balconies to celebrate the efforts of essential service personnel in the fight against coronavirus. PM Modi, in his address to the nation last week, had urged people to clap and beat utensils like plates and pans from their houses to express gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has taken over 15,000 lives worldwide and infected more than 3 lakh. It has killed nine people in India and infected around 500.