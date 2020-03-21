Gynaecologist Who Handled Coronavirus Samples Tests Positive In Haryana

Haryana has reported 8 coronavirus cases so far. (Representational)

Haryana on Saturday reported four new coronavirus cases, taking the total positive cases to eight, health officials said.

Two new coronavirus patients were reported from Gurugram, while one each from Panchkula and Sonepat districts.

One of the Gurugram's cases was a government gynaecologist, who was entrusted with the job of collecting samples of suspected coronavirus cases.

Eleven doctors and paramedic staff who were associated with her have been screened.

The second patient from Gurugram is a boy, whose sister tested positive two days ago.

