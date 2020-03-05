Government Postpones Asian Security Conference Amid Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus: The event was previously scheduled to be held on March 12-13. (Representational)

The Government of India on Thursday cancelled an annual conference held by one of its major think-tanks, the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis (IDSA).

The Asian Security Conference hosted by the IDSA annually was marking its 21st year, aimed at debating the scope of defence planning for countries and organisations in an era of acute regional and global uncertainty. The event was previously scheduled to be held on March 12-13.

However, "Due to the prevailing global situation with regard to COVID 19, it has been decided to postpone the 21st Asian Security Conference (ASC) to a later date," the Institute said in a statement.

Fresh dates for the conference will be conveyed in due course, the statement read.

The conference aims to bring together a range of experts, scholars, ex-policy makers, industry leaders and strategic planners to discuss the various facets of conflict, warfare and conventional and unconventional threats, by high-lighting implications for defence planning in an era of strategic uncertainty.

The conference will examine the linkages between national security, defence planning and changing nature of conflict in Asia and beyond.

