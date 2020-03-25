Election Commission Allows Use Of Indelible Ink On Quarantined People

According to officials, the stamped people should remain quarantined at home. (File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday reviewed its decision to allow the use of indelible ink for stamping positive persons, who are home quarantined.

In a letter to Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the ECI has stated that following the extraordinary circumstances because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has reviewed its decision suo moto and has decided to allow the use of indelible ink on persons for stamping for homestay.

However, ECI has set forth certain conditions that are to be followed as far the usage indelible ink is concerned on the person''s body.

The Health Ministry must fix an area on the body where the quarantine mark is to be made along with maintaining the record of the person on whom this mark is made.

As the left forefinger of electors is required to be marked with indelible ink at the polling stations before the elector is allowed to vote, the concerned authorities shall be instructed not to use the indelible ink on any finger on the left hand of any persons under quarantine.

The mark of indelible ink lasts for three days when applied on the skin unlike on nails where it lasts for a few weeks.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories and also to the Managing Director, Mysore Paints & Varnish Limited, a government of Karnataka undertaking, for necessary action.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, India is under complete lockdown since yesterday midnight as announced by the Prime Minister. The state of lockdown will continue for another 20 days in an endeavour to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 606, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.