Air India Special Flight To Bring Back Indians From Rome Delayed: Report

The commander of the aircraft detected glitches in power transfer in aircraft on last minute of take-off, sources in the aviation ministry said.

Air India Special Flight To Bring Back Indians From Rome Delayed: Report

The special flight was scheduled to depart at 14:20 hours. (Representational)

New Delhi:

An Air India special flight for Rome, to bring back Indian nationals including students stranded in the European country amid the coronavirus outbreak, has been delayed by one and half hours.

The special flight was scheduled to depart at 14:20 hours.

However, the commander of the aircraft detected glitches in power transfer in aircraft on last minute of take-off, sources in the aviation ministry said.

"Air India Boeing, B-777 was scheduled to depart for Rome to bring back Indians today on 14:20 hours and now the special flight was rescheduled for 16:00 hours. Air India engineering team is underway to replace the equipment at Delhi airport," the sources added.

Comments
coronavirusRomeAir India

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter