In Home Quarantine, Migrant Worker Hangs Himself In Chhattisgarh: Police

According to family members, the deceased was addicted to alcohol (Representational)

A 35-year-old man placed in home quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said.

Ganpat Markam, a borewell drilling worker who returned from Tamil Nadu on March 20, hanged himself from a tree in Tangapani village in the morning, a Sihawa police station official said.

"Local health officials had asked him to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. He was checked by doctors till March 29 and showed no symptoms like cold, cough etc. On Monday, however, he hanged himself," he said.

His family has said Markam remained upset after his wife died last year, and his son started living separately, the official said, adding that the deceased was also addicted to alcohol.