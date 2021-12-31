Rajasthan Man, 73, Dies After Recovery From Omicron

Coronavirus: The man was tested negative twice on December 21 and 25. (Representational)

A 73-year old man, who was found infected with Omicron variant in genome sequencing but later recovered, died in a Udaipur hospital on Friday, an official said.

CMHO Udaipur Dr Dinesh Kharadi said the man was tested negative twice, on December 21 and 25, but he was suffering from post-covid pneumonia.

"The death is due to post covid pneumonia with comorbidities -- diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism," Udaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) said.

Dr Kharadi said that the man was found Covid positive on December 15 and had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis therefore he was admitted to the hospital.

“Sample was sent for genome sequencing and the result was received on December 25 in which he was found suffering from omicron variant. Before it, he was tested negative on December 21. Another test was conducted on December 25, which was also negative,” the CMHO said.