Need To Be 'Alert': Odisha Chief Minister To Officials Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said "corona war" is not yet over.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held video conferencing with senior police officials including DGP, DIGs, SPs and said there is need to be alert in the fight against coronavirus.

In his remarks, he appreciated the hard work put in by officials in the last three months in the crisis created by coronavirus by creating awareness among people and enforcing lockdown.

"I must mention here that there was so much restrain and dignified conduct in the whole process," he said.

"My appeal for ''Zero walking inside Odisha'' for interstate migrants was implemented in letter and spirit because of systematic and coordinated hard work," he said.

He also referred to work done during super cyclone Amphan.

Mr Patnaik said "corona war" is not yet over. "We should be very alert and face the situation even more professionally at the same time with a human face. Police should try and rationalise available manpower," he said.

The Chief Minister urged the DGP to prepare an action plan to make more and more manpower available at the police station level.

"This may be done within a fortnight with proper planning," he said.

Odisha on Friday reported 112 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,498. A total of 2,354 recovered from the virus in the state.