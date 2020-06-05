No New Schemes For A Year: Government As Coronavirus Cases Rise

All ministries have been told to stop sending requests for new schemes to the finance ministry.

No new government schemes will start for a year, the Finance Ministry said today, in a move to tighten spending amid rising coronavirus cases.

Spending will only be allowed in the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Package and the announcements made under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package recently. No other scheme would be approved this financial year, said the ministry.

"It may be appreciated that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an unprecedented demand on public financial resources and a need to use resources prudently in accordance with emerging and changing priorities," a finance ministry note said.

Schemes already approved under the Budget will also stay suspended till March 31.

The note also said any exception to these new rules would need to be approved by the Department of Expenditure.

India today saw the biggest rise in coronavirus cases in a day -- 9,851 cases and 273 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases in the country has climbed to 2,26,770. India is now the seventh worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. In terms of fatalities, India is ranked 12th, while it places eighth in terms of recoveries. India figures among the top-five countries in terms of active cases.