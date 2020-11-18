50 People Allowed At Weddings In Delhi, 200-Limit Revised To Tackle Covid

Delhi has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

No more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings in Delhi as the state government revised the 200-limit amid surge in coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about fresh measures to check the spread of highly infectious virus, which has affected over 4.95 lakh people in the national capital so far.

He said his government had sought a go-ahead from the central government to allow it to shut for a few days markets that may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. He also spoke about reducing the number of people allowed at weddings.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has cleared the new curbs on wedding-related gatherings.

On Tuesday, the national capital logged nearly double the number of fresh coronavirus cases as compared to the previous day. From 3,797 cases on Monday, the city recorded 6,396 cases on Tuesday as the number of tests went up from 30,000 to 49,031.

