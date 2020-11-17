Delhi Records 6,396 New Covid Cases, 99 Deaths

Delhi logged nearly double the number of fresh coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours as the number of tests went up. From 3,797 cases yesterday, the city recorded 6,396 cases as the number of tests went up from 30,000 to 49,031. The number of deaths remained at 99, the same as yesterday -- taking the total to 7,812.

The total number of cases in Delhi is now 4,95,598, the number of active cases is 42,004. Over the last 24 hours, 4,421 people have recovered.

A day after his government said the city would not be put under another lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has sought the Centre's go-ahead to allow it to temporarily shut down markets that may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots.

The state also plans to scale down the number of people allowed at weddings back from 200 to 50.

Mr Kejriwal's government, which had identified the latest surge as the third wave of COVID-19, had its peak has already passed.

On Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said there was no chance of re-imposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city.

Mr Kejriwal had thanked the Central government for helping Delhi by providing 750 ICU beds. The number of beds in the city had dropped drastically, even reducing to zero in some hospitals.

The coronavirus surge in the national capital had started going up at the end of October and started reaching record heights this month. On November 11, the city saw 8,593 new cases, an all-time high.

The numbers had stayed around 3,500 over the last days, as testing figures had halved. But the number of daily Covid-related deaths increased consistently, touching 104 – the highest yet - last Thursday.