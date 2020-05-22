'Treason': NCP On BJP Protest Over Virus Crisis Management In Maharashtra

Maharashtra has so far recorded 41,642 cases.

As the BJP protested failure of the Uddhav Thackeray government in containing the novel coronavirus spread, the ruling NCP on Friday asked the opposition party whether it is insulting COVID-19 warriors and committing "treason" with Maharashtra.

NCP leaders used hashtag #MaharashtradrohiBJP to hit out at the opposition party, which has been critical of the Shiv Sena-led government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis in the state, which has so far recorded 41,642 cases.

The Maharashtra BJP has asked its workers to hold black placards and wear masks of the same colour while registering their protest on Friday without violating social distancing norms.

"Think once before holding black (placards) in hand, whether you are insulting doctors, policemen and health workers who are working round the clock for Maharashtra! Whether you are committing treason with Maharashtra?," Maharashtra Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil tweeted.

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, too, attacked the BJP for playing dirty politics when the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is battling COVID-19 with full vigour.

He charged the BJP with creating confusion among the people while the coronavirus is being combated. People will never accept the BJPs dirty politics.

Rather they will condemn it and teach a lesson to the BJP! Awhad said on the micro-blogging site using the hashtag as Mr Patil.

Without naming the BJP, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde accused it of not being honest with Maharashtra by protesting at a time when the state is tackling the disease valiantly.

Maharashtra will never forget the treachery committed with its soil, he said on Twitter.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is a key constituent in the Sena-headed government in the state. Indecisiveness and strategic errors of the Maharashtra government have aggravated the COVID-19 crisis in the state,

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday and accused Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of over dependence on bureaucracy as he is "scared" of taking initiatives